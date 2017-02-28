The three people at the Oscars who we...

The three people at the Oscars who weren't shocked by the best picture fiasco

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

While the biggest names in Hollywood were stunned as the Oscars descended into chaos, there were at least three guests who were just enjoying the entertainment. Having come from a small village without electricity in Vanuatu, the colourfully dressed members of the Yakel tribe from the Australian film Tanna were completely unflustered amid the confusion when La La Land was wrongly named best picture.

