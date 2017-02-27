'Tanna' cast braves culture shock to attend Academy Awards in traditional dress
As the big names in the entertainment industry gather for the Academy Awards later today, they'll be joined on the red carpet by three villagers from a remote island in Vanuatu. While the stars will be decked out in tuxedos and designer frocks, the villagers will be dressed in traditional grass skirts and sheaths.
