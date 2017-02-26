'Tanna' cast are repping Indigenous I...

'Tanna' cast are repping Indigenous Islander culture on Oscars red carpet

Gowns and glamour are the norm on the red carpet, but for a brief moment on Sunday night, the Academy Awards were brought way back down to earth. A few members of the Tanna cast rocked up to the red carpet in traditional garb, representing the Yakel people of Tanna, Vanuatu, where the Best Foreign Language-nominated film is set.

