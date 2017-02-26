'Tanna' cast are repping Indigenous Islander culture on Oscars red carpet
Gowns and glamour are the norm on the red carpet, but for a brief moment on Sunday night, the Academy Awards were brought way back down to earth. A few members of the Tanna cast rocked up to the red carpet in traditional garb, representing the Yakel people of Tanna, Vanuatu, where the Best Foreign Language-nominated film is set.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Child Support (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cranky
|1
|best offer for you (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|parascorp8
|1
