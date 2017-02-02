Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, g...

Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, greenest country?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: UPI

Costa Rica was the most environmentally advanced and happiest place on earth last year, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Vanuatu and Vietnam. That was the conclusion of the World Economic Forum's Happy Planet Index , which recently released its 2016 ranking of "where in the world people are using ecological resources most efficiently to live long, happy lives."

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC