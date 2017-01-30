Vanuatu tribesmen unlikely stars of Academy Awards
The tribesmen set to win an Oscar: Vanuatu hunters who still use bows and arrows and who have never seen a film will be unlikely stars of Academy Awards They had never seen a film before, let alone been asked to act in one - but now a cast of tribesmen who have eschewed the conveniences of modern life are a step closer to winning Australia's first-ever Oscar for a foreign language film. Tanna, set in the tiny South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, depicts the true story of a couple who decided to marry for love, rather than obey their parents' wishes.
