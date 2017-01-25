Oscars: Australia Gets First Foreign-...

Oscars: Australia Gets First Foreign-Language Nomination

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Hollywood Reporter

'Tanna,' a Nauvhal-language film, was shot by co-directors Bentley Dean and Martin Butler on the island of Vanuatu. The Academy announced that the country's submission, Tanna , a Nauvhal-language film shot by co-directors Bentley Dean and Martin Butler on the island of Vanuatu, was one of the five final nominees in the foreign-language category, which was narrowed down from a field of nine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC