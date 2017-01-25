Oscars: Australia Gets First Foreign-Language Nomination
'Tanna,' a Nauvhal-language film, was shot by co-directors Bentley Dean and Martin Butler on the island of Vanuatu. The Academy announced that the country's submission, Tanna , a Nauvhal-language film shot by co-directors Bentley Dean and Martin Butler on the island of Vanuatu, was one of the five final nominees in the foreign-language category, which was narrowed down from a field of nine.
