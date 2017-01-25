Academy Awards 2017: Tanna's unlikely nomination is emotional for directors
After two difficult and emotional years, Martin Butler was delighted by Australia's first Academy Award nomination for best foreign-language film. One of the directors of the Vanuatu island romance Tanna was working on the film while his partner, journalist Liz Jackson, was dealing with a devastating diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, as revealed on Four Corners late last year.
