The surprise Aussie film close to an ...

The surprise Aussie film close to an Oscar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Mercury

Directors of Australian film, Tanna, Martin Butler and Bentley Dean, with indigenous man, JJ, who was the cultural ambassador and interpreter for the Tanna crew. Picture: Britta Campion AN Australian film is one step closer to winning an Oscar, with the announcement today that Tanna has advanced to the next round of voting in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC