Pacific loses radio service that evades dictators and warns of disasters
As a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of the Solomon Islands, triggering a tsunami warning across the Pacific, many residents of the tiny country would have turned to shortwave radio for more information. For almost 80 years, Australia has provided such shortwave services, including vital emergency service information, to Asia and the Pacific.
