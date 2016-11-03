Stories of Weathering Cyclone Pam in ...

Stories of Weathering Cyclone Pam in Vanuatu: Leaf-houses, Flying Foxes, and Body Bags

Nov 3, 2016

At November's Island Studies Lecture, Dr. Jean Mitchell will share "Stories of Weathering Cyclone Pam in Vanuatu: Leaf-houses, Flying Foxes, and Body Bags." The lecture is Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the SDU Main Building Faculty Lounge on the UPEI campus.

