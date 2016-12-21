How Pauline met Exodus
IF PAULINE Kamali had her way, Fiji's first reggae band, Exodus, would have enjoyed the financial fruits of their musical success. The Tubou St, Suva, resident was part of the group's songwriting team in the early '80s and saw first-hand the band's rise from poverty to stardom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Child Support (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cranky
|1
|best offer for you (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC