How Pauline met Exodus

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Fiji Times

IF PAULINE Kamali had her way, Fiji's first reggae band, Exodus, would have enjoyed the financial fruits of their musical success. The Tubou St, Suva, resident was part of the group's songwriting team in the early '80s and saw first-hand the band's rise from poverty to stardom.

