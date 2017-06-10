Uzbekistan and Russia to Restart Joint Military Exercises

This October, Uzbekistan and Russia will hold their first joint military exercises since 2005, a dramatic move away from the anti-Russian policy of recently departed president Islam Karimov. The planned exercises were announced by Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, a spokesman for Russia's Central Military District, on July 3. Few details were announced, except that they'll be held at the tactical level at Uzbekistan's Forish training facility about 250 kilometers southeast of Tashkent.

