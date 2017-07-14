IS Destroys Schools, Bars Female Stud...

IS Destroys Schools, Bars Female Students in Restive Afghan District

Monday Jul 3

Afghan students attend school classes in an open-air primary school on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 5, 2017. The Islamic State militant group has destroyed more than a dozen schools in a restive district of northern Afghanistan, threatening students and insisting that teachers must amend their curriculum, provincial officials said.

Chicago, IL

