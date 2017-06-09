Woshippers mowed down leaving London ...

Woshippers mowed down leaving London mosque, Muslim leaders say

16 hrs ago

One person has been arrested after a vehicle hit pedestrians in north London, injuring several people, police said Monday, as Muslim leaders said worshippers were mowed down after leaving a mosque. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park in north London at 12:20 a.m. local time Monday.

Chicago, IL

