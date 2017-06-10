Uzbekistan ups gas condensate supply from Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan will increase the supply of gas condensate from Turkmenistan to load the Bukhara oil refinery, Turkmenneft state concern reported citing Uzbekneftegaz National Holding Company. A number of documents on cooperation in the economic and energy spheres, including an agreement between Uzbekneftegaz and Turkmennebit were signed during the visit of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan in March,.
