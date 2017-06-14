Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover surges
This was announced at an intergovernmental meeting in Dushanbe June 21, headed by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rosikulov, Asia-Plus News Agency reports. In 2016, the trade turnover between the two countries hit $69 million, which is almost 6 times more than in 2015.
