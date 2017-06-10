Uzbekistan: President Visits Infamous...

Uzbekistan: President Visits Infamous Psychiatric Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

The president of Uzbekistan bust another taboo this week with a visit to a psychiatric clinic in Tashkent that has at times been used to incarcerate activists and journalists. The secretive facility is regularly mentioned in the reports of local and international rights activists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC