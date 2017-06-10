Uzbekistan: President Visits Infamous Psychiatric Clinic
The president of Uzbekistan bust another taboo this week with a visit to a psychiatric clinic in Tashkent that has at times been used to incarcerate activists and journalists. The secretive facility is regularly mentioned in the reports of local and international rights activists.
