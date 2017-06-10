Uzbekistan, Lukoil eye new projects in oil and gas sector
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and CEO of PJSC LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov, who arrived in Tashkent for a working visit, discussed the implementation of current projects and preparation for prospective projects in the oil and gas sector, the Uzbek national news agency reported. Particular attention was paid to new projects aimed at deep processing of produced natural gas, as well as cooperation in the field of training highly qualified personnel for the industry.
