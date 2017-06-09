Uzbekistan creating single service to explore uranium, non-ferrous, precious metals
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A single service for geological exploration of uranium, precious and non-ferrous metals will be created in Uzbekistan under the State Geology and Mineral Resources Committee, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
