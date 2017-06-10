UN Sec-Gen mulls co-op prospects with...

UN Sec-Gen mulls co-op prospects with Uzbek president

Saturday Jun 10

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the prospects of the UN-Uzbekistan cooperation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan National News Agency reported. "During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN, its agencies, as well as topical regional and international issues, including mitigation of the consequences of the Aral Sea environmental disaster," reads the report.

Chicago, IL

