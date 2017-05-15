Turkmen president to be honored guest...

Turkmen president to be honored guest at SCO meeting in Astana

Monday Jun 5

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana June 8-9 as an honored guest, a source close to the event said. The agenda of the meeting will include regional and international topical issues.

