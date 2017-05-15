Turkmen president to be honored guest at SCO meeting in Astana

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana June 8-9 as an honored guest, a source close to the event said. The agenda of the meeting will include regional and international topical issues.

