Turkmen president invites Uzbekistan to TAPI pipeline project
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the business community of Uzbekistan to participate in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service. "The [Turkmen] head of state noted with satisfaction the ever friendly and good-neighborly nature of the Turkmen-Uzbek relations," reads the message.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
