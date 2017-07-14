Turkmen president invites Uzbekistan ...

Turkmen president invites Uzbekistan to TAPI pipeline project

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the business community of Uzbekistan to participate in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service. "The [Turkmen] head of state noted with satisfaction the ever friendly and good-neighborly nature of the Turkmen-Uzbek relations," reads the message.

