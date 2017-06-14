Turkmen president appoints head of IF...

Turkmen president appoints head of IFAS Executive Committee

Yesterday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Guyzgeldi Baijanov has been appointed chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea , according to an order signed by the Turkmen president, IFAS President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

