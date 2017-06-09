Sharif's brother appears before Panam...

Sharif's brother appears before Panama Papers probe panel

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Jun 17 Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's younger brother and Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif today appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed team probing the Panamagate graft case - the fourth member of the Sharif family to be grilled by the panel. Shehbaz, accompanied by his son Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy this morning to depose before the joint investigation team probing allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC