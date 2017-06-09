Sharif's brother appears before Panama Papers probe panel

Islamabad, Jun 17 Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's younger brother and Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif today appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed team probing the Panamagate graft case - the fourth member of the Sharif family to be grilled by the panel. Shehbaz, accompanied by his son Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy this morning to depose before the joint investigation team probing allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family.

