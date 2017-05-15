Rodeo Is This Weekend
Major General Thomas R. Moore, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Georgia National Guard, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, is the Grand Marshal for the Shady Dale Rodeo Parade set for this Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m. in Shady Dale. General Moore's duties and responsibilities include direct supervision of the Georgia State Air Guard staff, and command of 2,844 Georgia Air Guard members serving in two flying wings, seven geographically separated units, and a Combat Readiness Training Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monticello News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC