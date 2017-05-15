Rodeo Is This Weekend

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Monticello News

Major General Thomas R. Moore, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Georgia National Guard, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, is the Grand Marshal for the Shady Dale Rodeo Parade set for this Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m. in Shady Dale. General Moore's duties and responsibilities include direct supervision of the Georgia State Air Guard staff, and command of 2,844 Georgia Air Guard members serving in two flying wings, seven geographically separated units, and a Combat Readiness Training Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monticello News.

Chicago, IL

