Police bust iPhone racket, 4 held, 500 phones recovered

New Delhi, June 16 A racket where four people exploited Apple's replacement policy with the help of its service centre staff has been busted with their arrest and 500 phones recovered, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh said the racketeers - Muneer Khan, Anash Khan, Hamza Khan, Ibrahim, all residents of Delhi, were arrested the accused from Filmistan and Karol Bagh area on Thursday on a tip-off.

