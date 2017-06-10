Muslims In China; Azerbaijan Mark Eid Al-Fitr On Monday
Muslims in certain Asian and African countries celebrated the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Monday, unlike most others which marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Sunday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported. Muslims in China came together at Niujie Mosque in capital Beijing, where police took extra security measures and closed some roads in the center to traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC