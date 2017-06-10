Muslims In China; Azerbaijan Mark Eid...

Muslims In China; Azerbaijan Mark Eid Al-Fitr On Monday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Muslims in certain Asian and African countries celebrated the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Monday, unlike most others which marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Sunday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported. Muslims in China came together at Niujie Mosque in capital Beijing, where police took extra security measures and closed some roads in the center to traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC