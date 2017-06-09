MoU between the Islamic Development Bank Group and the Chamber of...

Under the Patronage of H.R.H. Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Medina Region, the Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, H.E Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Hamza Hajjar and the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Madinah H.E Mr. Munir Mohammed Nasser bin Saad signed a MoU for mutual cooperation and support the Chamber's role in promoting the commercial and economic environment in the Medina region, and activating its participation in achieving the goals of the National Transition Program 2020 and the Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony took place in the Office of H.R.H the Prince and was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Eng.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.