Man arrested as 'van ploughs into peo...

Man arrested as 'van ploughs into people' at London mosque

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Two feared dead in new London 'terror attack' as 'three men' in a van plough into worshipers as they helped an elderly man who had collapsed at a bus stop outside well-known Finsbury Park Mosque It is believed the victims were tryin to help a man who had collapsed at a bus stop with a medical issue Two people are feared dead after pedestrians were hit by a white van near a renowned north London mosque, in what is being described as a 'terrorist attack'. One man has been arrested but it is feared two more suspects may be on the run after the van ploughed into a crowd outside Finsbury Park Mosque, as they finished taraweeh, Ramadan evening prayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC