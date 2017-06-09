Man arrested as 'van ploughs into people' at London mosque

Two feared dead in new London 'terror attack' as 'three men' in a van plough into worshipers as they helped an elderly man who had collapsed at a bus stop outside well-known Finsbury Park Mosque It is believed the victims were tryin to help a man who had collapsed at a bus stop with a medical issue Two people are feared dead after pedestrians were hit by a white van near a renowned north London mosque, in what is being described as a 'terrorist attack'. One man has been arrested but it is feared two more suspects may be on the run after the van ploughed into a crowd outside Finsbury Park Mosque, as they finished taraweeh, Ramadan evening prayers.

