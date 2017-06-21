Feature: Egyptian youths turn street ...

Feature: Egyptian youths turn street food stands to charity project during Ramadan

Egypt ian young men prepare food at a "Bean Cart," a small street food stand that serves the traditional pre-fasting meal, known as Suhur, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on the sidewalk in Heliopolis suburb in Cairo, Egypt, on June 19, 2017. The unique bean carts are operated by a group of highly educated young Egyptians, who hope to use part of the revenues for charitable activities.

