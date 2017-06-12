EIB plans to begin providing loans in Uzbekistan
The European Investment Bank plans to begin providing loans in Uzbekistan in the near future, the bank's Senior Press Officer DuA an OndrejiA ka told Trend. "The European Investment Bank is negotiating with the Republic of Uzbekistan a Framework Agreement that is providing a legal basis for operations of the Bank in the country.
