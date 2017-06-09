ECA, others disown Uwazuruike over meeting with Al-Mustapha
Quit notice capable of jeopardizing existing relationship-Lamido Only Igbo presidency'll stop Biafran agitation- Ohanaeze youths MASSOB denies plot to attack Kanu's residence We've had enough of hate speeches - Okorocha ENUGU - The controversy generated by the quit notice given to the Igbo by Arewa youth groups continued, yesterday, with some Igbo socio-cultural groups, traders, students and church leaders reacting to the meeting between the leader of the Biafra Independence Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, and former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacaha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC