Chinese ambassador to Uzbekistan receives interview with Xinhua in Tashkent

10 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Sun Lijie receives an interview with Xinhua in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 6, 2017. Relations between China and Uzbekistan have kept developing in a sustainable and deep-going way while fruitful results have been achieved in bilateral cooperation in all fields over recent years, Sun Lijie said.

