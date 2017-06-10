Aral Sea issues mulled by Central Asi...

Aral Sea issues mulled by Central Asian countries in Ashgabat

Friday Jun 9

Ashgabat hosted the meeting of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea, the Turkmen government said in a message. The event was organized by Turkmenistan's State Committee for Environmental Protection.

Chicago, IL

