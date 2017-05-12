7 Questions about the London terror attacks
The first question after the deadly London terror attacks Saturday is, of course: Who is responsible? British police have killed three suspects, but as yet there is no credible claim of responsibility for the attacks. The vast majority of attacks and plots in the West in the past three years have been directed or inspired by ISIS.
