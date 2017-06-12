17:44 76-year-old pensioner cycling to Karimov's grave heads to Mecca for hajj

17:44 76-year-old pensioner cycling t...

76-year-old pensioner cycling to Karimov's grave heads to Mecca for hajj

Wednesday Jun 7

A 76-year-old man from Namangan Husan Hajibayev, who last year arrived to the grave site of President Islam Karimov on bicycle, decided to go to Mecca for hajj. Hajibayev left for hajj on his bicycle on June 2. He said that he plans to reach the Turkmen border by evening of June 7 or early morning of June 8. It was established that Hajjibayev did not receive entry visa to Turkmenistan and Iran.

Chicago, IL

