15:10 Embassy of Qatar, Spiritual Administration of Muslims hosting iftar across Kyrgyzstan
The Embassy of Qatar in cooperation with the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Kyrgyzstan is providing iftar meals throughout the country during the holy month of Ramadan, the Administration reported. To date, iftar meals have been organized for more than 1,000 people visiting Osh, Jalal-Abad, Talas, Naryn towns and Osh region.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
