10:52 Catastrophe of Aral Sea shows 'men can destroy the planet', warns UN chief Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres visited on Saturday the Aral Sea once the world's fourth largest inland sea, that has now shrunk to about a quarter of its original size due to human mismanagement where he urged the world to take lesson from the catastrophe and to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated, UN news centre reported. "The Aral Sea's progressive disappearance was not because of climate change, it was mismanagement by humankind of water resources," said Secretary-General Guterres after visiting Muynak, the 'cemetery of ships' once a port city but now devoid of all water.

