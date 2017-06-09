09:26 More than 8,000 children in Uzbekistan study in 56 Kyrgyz-language schools
There are 56 Kyrgyz-language schools in Uzbekistan with more than 8,000 children, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan reported. Some 75 students graduated the Andijan State University in the 2015-2016 academic year majoring Native language and literature: Kyrgyz language and literature.
