09:26 More than 8,000 children in Uzbekistan study in 56 Kyrgyz-language schools

More than 8,000 children in Uzbekistan study in 56 Kyrgyz-language schools

There are 56 Kyrgyz-language schools in Uzbekistan with more than 8,000 children, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan reported. Some 75 students graduated the Andijan State University in the 2015-2016 academic year majoring Native language and literature: Kyrgyz language and literature.

Chicago, IL

