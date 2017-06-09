09:21 Mirziyoyev invites religious figures of Uzbekistan to iftar

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 15 will meet with religious figures of the country to organize for them iftar in honor of the Muslims' holy month of Ramadan. According to the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Uzbekistan, iftar will bring together more than 1,200 imams, employees of the religious organizations and teachers of various educational institutions from regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.