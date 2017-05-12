Uzbekistan: UN Official Calls for Rights Reforms
The United Nations high commissioner for human rights called on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on May 10 and 11, 2017, to turn his government's pledges for reform into concrete human rights improvements and fulfill its obligations under human rights law, eight human rights groups said today. The rights groups endorsed the high commissioner's recommendations, calling on Mirziyoyev to end ongoing abuses and deliver on Uzbekistan's human rights commitments in full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.
