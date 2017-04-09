Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan intensify co...

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan intensify cooperation

Read more: Today.Az

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed issues of developing the bilateral relations within the agreements reached during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Ashgabat in early March 2017. Kamilov arrived in Ashgabat city on April 30 to attend the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

Chicago, IL

