Uzbekistan to host int'l oil and gas exhibition
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The 21st Oil and Gas Uzbekistan / OGU 2017 international exhibition and conference will be held in Tashkent May 17-19, the ITE Uzbekistan world class exhibition company told Trend. The official opening ceremony of the 21st exhibition and conference will be held at Uzexpocentre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on May 17. The conference entitled "Key Development Prospects for the Future Growth of the Oil and Gas Industry of Uzbekistan" will start on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC