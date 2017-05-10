Uzbekistan to host int'l oil and gas exhibition

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The 21st Oil and Gas Uzbekistan / OGU 2017 international exhibition and conference will be held in Tashkent May 17-19, the ITE Uzbekistan world class exhibition company told Trend. The official opening ceremony of the 21st exhibition and conference will be held at Uzexpocentre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on May 17. The conference entitled "Key Development Prospects for the Future Growth of the Oil and Gas Industry of Uzbekistan" will start on the same day.

