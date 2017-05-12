Uzbek Senate to hold plenary session ...

Uzbek Senate to hold plenary session in late May

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Senate of the Uzbek Parliament will hold the tenth plenary session on May 27, said the Senate's information service. A number of laws including "On amendments to separate articles of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan", "About the Constitutional court of the Republic of Uzbekistan", etc.

