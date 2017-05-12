Uzbek Senate to hold plenary session in late May
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Senate of the Uzbek Parliament will hold the tenth plenary session on May 27, said the Senate's information service. A number of laws including "On amendments to separate articles of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan", "About the Constitutional court of the Republic of Uzbekistan", etc.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
