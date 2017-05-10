Uzbek president to visit Turkmenistan

Read more: Today.Az

Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkmenistan on May 19-20 at the invitation of his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Uzbek national news agency reported on May 18. President Mirziyoyev, during his visit to Turkmenistan, is expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, investment, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres. The Uzbek president will visit the Avaza national tourism zone, where children from the regions of Uzbekistan, who are the most affected by the consequences of the Aral ecological catastrophe, receive sanatorium treatment.

