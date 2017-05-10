Turkey's TIKA changes strategy in fav...

Turkey's TIKA changes strategy in favor of development projects

Friday May 19

Memories are fresh of the Second World War in multi-ethnic Bosnia where Turkey's cooperation agency takes sides with fellow Bosniacs and makes remarkable projects for development of the country, including preservation of massive heritage of Ottoman Empire in the region. TIKA has been changing it policy on humanitarian aid and tends to focus on development projects, Deputy Prime Minister Kaynak told Hurriyet Daily News.

Chicago, IL

