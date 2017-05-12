The Central Asianist Podcast with Nate Schenkkan: Thaw or No Thaw in Uzbekistan?

Bakhti and Nate discuss Uzbekistan's policies under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: the release of a small number of high-profile political prisoners, relaxations on speech restrictions on social media, and improved relations with neighboring countries in Central Asia, among others. Do these changes constitute a genuine thaw, or are they just attempts by a new leader to shore up legitimacy using different tools than his predecessor? What kind of system is Mirziyoyev interested in creating, and what will it mean for Central Asia? Editor's Note: Nate Schenkkan is the Project Director for Nations in Transit at Freedom House and a veteran host of The Ce ntral Asianist Podcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.