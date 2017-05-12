Tajikistan, Uzbekistan jolted by quake

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan jolted by quake

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 3 By Demir Azizov - Trend: An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan, less than 300 kilometers away from Uzbekistan's Tashkent city, according to the preliminary information from the Tashkent seismic station. Tremors were felt in Uzbekistan at 9:48 May 3. The power of the tremors in Tashkent was equal to 3.5-4 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC