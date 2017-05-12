Tajikistan, Uzbekistan jolted by quake

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 3 By Demir Azizov - Trend: An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan, less than 300 kilometers away from Uzbekistan's Tashkent city, according to the preliminary information from the Tashkent seismic station. Tremors were felt in Uzbekistan at 9:48 May 3. The power of the tremors in Tashkent was equal to 3.5-4 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.