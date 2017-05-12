Scenery of Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Scenery of Samarkand, Uzbekistan

People pray in front of the tomb of late President Islam Karimov in Samarkand May 8, 2017. Samarkand is the second largest city of Uzbekistan and the capital of Samarqand Province.

Chicago, IL

