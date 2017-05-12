Next 25 Articles

White House officials said that President Donald Trump ordered an "emergency meeting" to address a global cyberattack that Europol says has so far hit more than 100,000 organizations in at least 150 countries. CBS News confirms that Trump ordered Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert to hold the meeting on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

